Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.