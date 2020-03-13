Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,994,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,083 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,664,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE SU opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

