Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avalara by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $67.27 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

