Banbury Partners LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Banbury Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 8.4% of Banbury Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banbury Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

