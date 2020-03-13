Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Anchor Bolt Capital LP

Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 174,326 shares during the period. Hess makes up approximately 9.3% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anchor Bolt Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Hess worth $35,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

