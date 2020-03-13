Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,313,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,841,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.87 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

