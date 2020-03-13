Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,303 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. BP accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in BP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in BP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

BP opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. BP plc has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

