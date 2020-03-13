Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,303 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 4.1% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $83.23 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

