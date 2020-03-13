Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,303 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 4.1% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $83.23 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Several brokerages have commented on URI. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
