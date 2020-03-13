Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by Banbury Partners LLC

Banbury Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 7.1% of Banbury Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banbury Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $427.54 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $342.52 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

