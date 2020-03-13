AO Asset Management LP Has $28.57 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 860.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 837.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,077,056.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,520,404 shares of company stock valued at $414,173,189.

NYSE:UBER opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

