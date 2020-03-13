Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,479 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,074,000 after acquiring an additional 483,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,160 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.