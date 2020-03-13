Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 144,400 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 4.7% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $154.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.11. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $485.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.