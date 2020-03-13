Axiom International Investors LLC DE Buys Shares of 12,200 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $421,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,429,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,868,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,789,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.91 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.64.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

