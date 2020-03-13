American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $185.70 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

