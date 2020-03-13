Naren K. Gursahaney Buys 5,000 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SERV stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

