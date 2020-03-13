iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.89 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

