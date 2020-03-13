Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,539 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

