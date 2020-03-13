Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

