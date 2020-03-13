Joseph Wm Foran Buys 50,000 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 16,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $144,150.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 25,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $2.02 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

