Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Purchases $137,200.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $383,356,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.