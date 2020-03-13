Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE ORCL opened at $39.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

