Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

