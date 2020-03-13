Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,394 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 178,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $199,412,000 after buying an additional 497,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.