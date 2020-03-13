Amalgamated Bank Buys 5,335 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 111.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

MCD opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

