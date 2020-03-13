Amalgamated Bank Purchases 16,267 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 87,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,892,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,624,000 after purchasing an additional 292,692 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.