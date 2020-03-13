Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,194,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cfra upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,430.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.37. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

