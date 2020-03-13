Ajo LP Invests $2.77 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 69.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $216.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

