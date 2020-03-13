Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,840 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

