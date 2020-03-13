Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 580.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 130.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $237.85 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,002 shares of company stock worth $13,920,891. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

