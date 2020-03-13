Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

