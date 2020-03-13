Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $176.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

