Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $176.54 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

