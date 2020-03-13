Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Westrock worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 71.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Westrock by 24.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 61.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

