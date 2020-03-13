Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 186,157 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,157 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

