Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 99,936 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.98% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $78,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 197.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 73.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RS opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

