Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.41. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.