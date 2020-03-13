FCA Corp TX Has $636,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 94,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $171,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

