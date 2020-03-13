Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 135,526 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $473,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 143,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.41. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

