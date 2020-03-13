Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.