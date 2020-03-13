Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

