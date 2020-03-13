Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $129,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 533,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

