Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 747 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,326,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

