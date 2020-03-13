Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 267.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

