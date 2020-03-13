Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NYSE:FLR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

