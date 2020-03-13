Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $4.48 on Friday. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

