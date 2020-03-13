Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $256.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.