SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

