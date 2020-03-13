Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,541,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,324,000. grace capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,111.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.98. The company has a market cap of $832.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.