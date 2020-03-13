Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

