Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $23.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,195 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day moving average is $285.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $225.81 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.